Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $207,000 Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 71.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,552,000 after buying an additional 349,339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 26.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,368,000 after buying an additional 182,164 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.6% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 571,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 41,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 74.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

HAFC stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.67. Hanmi Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $27.59.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.68%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

