Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 6.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.
OneSpan Price Performance
NASDAQ OSPN opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. OneSpan Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $601.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
OneSpan Company Profile
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
