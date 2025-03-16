Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,017 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $482,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 156.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ACM Research by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 22,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $519,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,046. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $1,494,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,866,601.56. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,067. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

ACM Research Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of ACM Research stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Featured Stories

