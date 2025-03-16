Arizona State Retirement System Purchases Shares of 3,501 GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $286,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,350. This trade represents a 11.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,731 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $258,707.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,346.96. The trade was a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,295,519 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGS stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 1.90. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $115.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.66. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $95.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GeneDx from $75.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

