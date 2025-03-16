Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PACS Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PACS Group by 56.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of PACS Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie cut their target price on PACS Group from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens cut their target price on PACS Group from $48.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on PACS Group from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACS Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE PACS opened at $11.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. PACS Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

