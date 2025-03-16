Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMTB. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 655.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 157,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,170 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 47,882 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $883.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.06. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

