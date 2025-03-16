Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,454,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,954,000 after acquiring an additional 34,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,678,000 after acquiring an additional 67,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,074,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $140.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.68 and a twelve month high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.