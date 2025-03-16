Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,356 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 121.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.