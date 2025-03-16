Assetmark Inc. Acquires 518 Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 321.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 328.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 524.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

VNOM stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.69. Viper Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.46 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Viper Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

