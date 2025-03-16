Assetmark Inc. Invests $67,000 in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ServiceTitan during the 4th quarter worth $3,692,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceTitan in the 4th quarter worth about $10,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceTitan in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,365,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,896,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTAN shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on ServiceTitan from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.14. ServiceTitan Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

