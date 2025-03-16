Assetmark Inc. Purchases 656 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 835.7% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBRA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

