Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,527,000 after buying an additional 476,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,684,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after buying an additional 47,920 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,095,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,897,000 after buying an additional 113,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after buying an additional 107,450 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

