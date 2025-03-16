Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,931 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 146,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.