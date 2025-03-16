Atria Investments Inc Has $524,000 Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Trex by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 53,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Trex by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after buying an additional 393,850 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Trex by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $56.88 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.75 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.54 million. On average, analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trex from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This represents a 45.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

