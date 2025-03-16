Atria Investments Inc Has $533,000 Stock Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,504,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 86,592 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 950,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after buying an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 746,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 354,116 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 31,677 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

