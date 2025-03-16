Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,883,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,940 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,834,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242,179 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 492,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 145,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.30.

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $84.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average of $99.49. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

