Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PTC by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.81. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.80 and a 12 month high of $203.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

