Atria Investments Inc Sells 376 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLNE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 18.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.14.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.91. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.28. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.16 and a fifty-two week high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

