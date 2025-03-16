Atria Investments Inc Sells 413 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 3.7% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 102,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 364.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 27,757 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Teleflex by 32.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

NYSE TFX opened at $137.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.99 and a 200-day moving average of $197.69. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $128.55 and a 1-year high of $249.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

