Atria Investments Inc Sells 9,347 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,347 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,324,000 after buying an additional 114,664 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 2,515.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463,443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SM opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. SM Energy has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $852.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.44 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

