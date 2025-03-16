Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.74. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 70,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 169,220 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 557,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 231,431 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

