C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. The trade was a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CHRW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.65.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

