Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,735 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,641,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $652,676,000 after buying an additional 1,305,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,857,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,320,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,598,000 after buying an additional 336,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 32.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,713,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,043,000 after buying an additional 900,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,187,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,561,000 after buying an additional 601,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of CM stock opened at $56.28 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.6723 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

