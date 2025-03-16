ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 69,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares in the last quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 366,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 171,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,776,000 after buying an additional 122,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 212,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $29.37 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.48.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

