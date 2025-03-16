Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 62,402 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 757,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $41,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,214,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,422,000 after buying an additional 62,261 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 100,954.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,967 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 350,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after buying an additional 57,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, Director W Brian Kretzmer purchased 653 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $25,029.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,063.44. This represents a 5.30 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,655 shares in the company, valued at $727,545. This represents a 7.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,028 shares of company stock worth $198,024 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $40.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

