Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

CHH stock opened at $130.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $157.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The firm had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

