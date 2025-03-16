Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,278,000 after purchasing an additional 120,779 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,722,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 37.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 193.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,447,876.76. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. This represents a 3.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $159.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.62. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.48 and a 1-year high of $190.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.48.

CVLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

