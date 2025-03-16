Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 550.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Scratch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $26.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

