Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $367.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $307.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.82. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $175.30 and a fifty-two week high of $369.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

