Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Entegris by 241.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 4,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.84 and a 1-year high of $147.57.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,954.40. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. The trade was a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

