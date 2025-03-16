Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Everest Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.50.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $359.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $327.37 and a 1-year high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

