GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7,083.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356,678 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,923,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3,227.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 361,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,709,000 after acquiring an additional 350,839 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,836.1% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 358,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 349,358 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,299,000 after acquiring an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $96,619.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,758,197.66. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $597,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,300,778.53. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock worth $3,849,169 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDDY

GoDaddy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.33 and a 12-month high of $216.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.