Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.37. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $769.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.54.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.