iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,809 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 249,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,891,000 after buying an additional 181,210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $89.16 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

