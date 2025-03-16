James Investment Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James Investment Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,172,000 after purchasing an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 38.8% during the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 15.2% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.65 and a 200 day moving average of $207.50. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

