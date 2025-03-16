JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 43,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $232.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average of $238.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

