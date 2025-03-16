JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.2% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $167,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $232.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day moving average is $238.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $651.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

