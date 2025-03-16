Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Has $2.83 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23,742.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day moving average is $207.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total transaction of $1,256,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,318 shares in the company, valued at $115,434,843.92. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

