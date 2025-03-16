Lee Financial Co Acquires 1,155 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.4% of Lee Financial Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after buying an additional 1,984,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,156,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,843,714,000 after buying an additional 257,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

