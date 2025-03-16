Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374,619 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,045,000 after purchasing an additional 686,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,666,000 after acquiring an additional 366,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 288,078 shares during the period. Finally, Isomer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,447,313.44. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $81.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

