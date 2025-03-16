MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research note on Friday.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.73. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MediciNova

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the third quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MediciNova by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 47,201 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MediciNova by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

