MN Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.9% of MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Shares of AMZN opened at $197.95 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

