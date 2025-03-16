M&T Bank Corp Buys 272 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 122,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period.

Shares of CRI opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $859.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

