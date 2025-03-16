M&T Bank Corp Purchases 166 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Insmed were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Insmed by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,546,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,778,000 after purchasing an additional 102,341 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INSM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $76.55 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $84.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $104.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 251.24% and a negative return on equity of 4,773.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 3,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $227,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,155.20. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,458,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,996,328.94. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,957 shares of company stock valued at $42,859,028 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

