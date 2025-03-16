M&T Bank Corp Takes $211,000 Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of KT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 216,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,005 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 284,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KT by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KT. StockNews.com cut KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.24. KT Co. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95.

About KT

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

