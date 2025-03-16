M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $79.38. The company has a quick ratio of 47.49, a current ratio of 45.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64.

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,014.73. This represents a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $431,709.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,828.50. This trade represents a 8.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. operates as a social media and technology company. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

