NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,515,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 32,283 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $203,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,348 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 96,720,707 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,542,944,000 after purchasing an additional 186,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,039,125 shares of company stock worth $137,062,338 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $121.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average is $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.51.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.