Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 141,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 133,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,693,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Alphabet by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,326,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $251,089,000 after purchasing an additional 358,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.03 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total transaction of $3,245,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,914,995.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,882 shares of company stock valued at $17,934,130 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Alphabet Profile



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

