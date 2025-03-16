Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,888 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $232.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

