Piper Sandler Lowers Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $200.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $268.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MANH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.56.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $172.50 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $163.10 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.51.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,811,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,005,000 after acquiring an additional 310,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,917,000 after acquiring an additional 578,295 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,861,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,960,000 after acquiring an additional 55,334 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

